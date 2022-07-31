Fabio Jr. deviates from security who wanted to stop him from meeting fan

posted on 07/30/2022 18:03



Singer Fabio Jr. went viral on social media this Saturday (30/7), for a video recorded after the show he did in the city of São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo, on Thursday (28/7).

The unusual moment shows the artist “fleeing” from one of his security team members to meet a fan who was waiting for him.

In the scenes, it is possible to see that he reaches the fan and talks with the young man’s mother. Afterwards, Fábio Júnior hugs them both and sits on the stairs to autograph a record cover for Juliano, who is PCD (Person with Disabilities).

The video resonated a lot on social media and fans praised the artist’s attitude.

Check the moment:







