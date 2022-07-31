Fábio Porchat talks about recording hot scenes alongside Dani Calabresa in a new film and reveals: “We are past that point”

Participating in the premiere of his new movie “The Speaker“, the host Fábio Porchat opened the heart to talk about the experiences of the long and how it was to record with the comedian and friend Dani Pepperoni, who stars in the film alongside him. According to Porchat, Dani and he went through one of the most difficult scenes of their lives.

That’s because, in the new feature, the duo makes a couple entitled to hotter scenes. About this, Porchat reveals: “We’ve lived a lot together, but we’ve never caught each other in life. We’re past that point. We lost that curve that one day would roll, you know? So it was difficult. She naked, mounted on top of me, and I in my swim trunks there, what a very difficult scene“, account.

According to the screenwriter, the idea is to convey that he and Dani look like a couple and despite the difficulty, he sees the result as positive: “The mission impossible of this movie is to make people believe that Dani and I can be a couple, and I think we managed to do that.“, account.

The actor also commented that, to perform this scene, both had to stay more than 6 hours on the filming set, all for a scene that, in scene, lasts 3 seconds: “We stayed in that position all afternoon, and it turned from here, it turned from there. Dani was insecure. It was her first sex scene in a movie. I had already done some and tried to pass a security. She would say: ‘You can let me protect you’, and she would scream: ‘Protect nothing!’. It was very funny. It was hard to control the laughter”, he said finishing.