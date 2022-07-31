Fast-food companies hire 230 professionals; see how to compete

July is coming to an end, but there’s still time to get that dream job. Three fast food giants published a total of 230 vacancies for hiring professionals to work in units spread throughout Brazil. See more details below.

Read more: Nestlé opens selection process with 600 vacancies; find out who can participate

McDonalds

The largest and most famous hamburger chain in the world has 59 vacancies, three in mid-level positions: Attendant, Restaurant Attendant and Administrative Assistant. The capacity will be in the states of São Paulo, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

Burger King

Burger King, another multinational in the food industry, has 30 vacancies in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Pará. The positions to be occupied are: Attendant, Salesperson and Store Salesperson.

Habib’s

The Brazilian network offers no less than 141 vacancies for Kitchen Helper, Kitchen Leader, Waiter, Cashier, Commercial Manager, Nutrition Intern, Health Services Manager, Restaurant Attendant, Restaurant Cashier, Accounting Assistant and Analyst of Support.

How to apply?

All these vacancies were published on the InfoJobs recruiter website and can be accessed below:

After entering the portal and finding the ideal job opportunity, the candidate must register their CV for free at this link. The next step is to wait for more information from the company about the next selection steps. Sign up as soon as possible and good luck!