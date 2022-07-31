Father of Elmano de Freitas, state deputy and candidate for the Government of Ceará, dies – PontoPoder

The father of the candidate for governor of Ceará by PT died on Saturday afternoon (30), Elmano Freitas (EN).

Francisco Feitosa da Costa, known as Odilon, was 93 years old and died at home in the municipality of Baturité. The cause of death was not disclosed.

According to the press office, the death would have occurred around lunchtime, and the candidate would have been informed of the death at the end of the PT event that confirmed the deputy’s candidacy for the Government.

the governor Izolda Cell (non-party) spoke about what happened and said he received the news with regret.

the gubernatorial candidate Captain Wagner (União Brasil) also spoke in solidarity with the political opponent.

the former governor Camilo Santana (EN) who was also at the event alongside Elmano, offered solidarity to the candidate in a post on the networks. “May God comfort family and friends,” he said.

the federal deputy Luizianne Lins (EN) regretted the departure of “Seu Odilon”, whom he defined as “strong man, farmer, son of Baturité”. To the family, the PT member, who was with Elmano this Saturday morning (30), at the party’s convention, wished “that memory, love and strength be resistance”.

the deputy Julius Caesar Filho (PT) also offered solidarity to the coreligionist. “May God bring comfort to Elmano de Freitas, family and friends in this moment of pain,” he wrote.

The also deputy Evandro Leitão (PDT) declared “deep sadness” at the news of Odilon’s death. “In this moment of pain, I leave my feelings to the whole family. Be strong, brother!”, he published on social networks.

Nelinho Freitas (MDB, state deputy, published a note of condolence in support of “friend Elmano”. “I received with great sadness the news of the death of Mr. Odilon Feitosa. May God welcome him in his home”, he said.

the deputy Augusta Brito (EN) posted, at the end of this afternoon, a message of solidarity with the coreligionist. “May God comfort the hearts of family and friends,” he wished.