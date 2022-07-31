Fatimassulense is approved in 7 American Universities

SOUTH FATIMA – Fatimassulense, Vinícius Zanardo Rodrigues, 22, applied to 10 American Universities, of which he passed in 7.
The young man has a degree in Energy Engineering from UFGD, and currently has a solar energy business in Fátima do Sul.
The young man reports that it was years of hard work and dedication and that he is very proud of his achievement.
Vinicius is living in Columbus, where he is studying in Ohio.
