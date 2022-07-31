Fausto Vera leads five items in his debut as a starter for Corinthians; see details

Midfielder Fausto Vera had an outstanding performance this Saturday night, in the 1-0 victory over Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena. For the first time as a starter for the Corinthians team, the Argentine managed to stand out in five different statistical items in the Alvinegro triumph for the 20th round of the Brazilian.

According to data collected by the SofaScore, the player led Corinthians in tackles, with four, won duels, with seven, low won duels, and high won duels, with three each. In addition to the defensive highlights, he led Timão with four shots.

Fausto was close to scoring in a few opportunities, the main one at the beginning of the second half. Róger Guedes received from the left wing, cut inside and hit, the ball deflected in the defense and stayed for him. The midfielder caught it first time, crossed, but sent it out.

The play that decided the match came in the middle of the first half, when Gustavo Mosquito received it from Roni on the right side and left at speed. He passed Mezenga twice and even dribbled in Sampaio before hitting the left, in the corner of Gatito.

The result makes Corinthians reach 38 points conquered in the classification table of the Brasileiro, sustaining the second place and staying within four points of the leader Palmeiras – currently with 42.

