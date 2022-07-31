Fausto Vera receives praise from the coach and should accelerate adaptation to Corinthians in games

The midfielder Fausto Vera made his debut as a Corinthians starter last Saturday against Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena. In the assessment of the responsible for the lineup, the Argentine was gaining confidence during the match and will have to use the games to get to know his teammates.

“Fausto, in terms of training, practically only did one together with his teammates”, began Vítor Pereira when asked about the player. For him, the midfielder has to make the most of the minutes on the pitch at the beginning of the game at Timão.

“Therefore, another player is arriving and he has to connect with the others during the games. The game itself will give him the confidence to do what he knows how to do”, he analyzed.

Against the Cariocas, the athlete managed to lead five different statistics, both defensive and offensive. His four shots on goal, for example, were more than any of the other 31 players used by the two teams.

“He’s a player who arrives in the area, he knows how to arrive, he gained a little bit throughout the game”, he recalled, without giving much credit to the improvement in the team’s production in the second half.

“I only made one or two tactical adjustments, even more defensive than offensive. In offensive terms, to give him the confidence to, at the right moment, appear in the area”, he concluded.

