Felipe Alves does his 1st training session at São Paulo; see lineup

Presented this Saturday, Felipe Alves has already trained with Sao Paulo and was related to face the Atletico-PR, away from home, on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time). Officialized as a reinforcement on Friday, the goalkeeper, who signed on loan until the end of 2023, will be able to debut for the new club.

At the Barra Funda CT, the players performed technical and tactical exercises under the eyes of coach Rogério Ceni. The experienced goalkeeper, on loan from Strengthparticipated in his first activity with the Morumbi team.

On the other hand, the injured Jandrei, Reinaldo, Robert Arboleda, Luan, André Anderson, Patrick and Caio followed their respective recovery schedules. The attacking midfielder Alisson trained with his teammates and also strengthened the physical part with the trainers.

Taking into account embezzlement and reinforcements, Rogério Ceni should opt for the following lineup at Arena da Baixada: Thiago Couto; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Nestor (Galoppo) and Welington; Nikão and Eder.

🚌 Departed airport! Tricolor embarks this afternoon for Curitiba. It will be Galoppo and Felipe Alves’ first trip with the delegation.#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/Syt3DuTxJA — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 30, 2022

Tricolor Paulista also informed, through social networks, that Giuliano Galoppo makes up the delegation. The Argentine, who has already entered the field against America-MGon Thursday, will have the chance to play their first match away from home for the Morumbi team.

São Paulo occupies the 10th position in the Brazilian championship after 19 games played and has 26 points. With 31, Athletico-PR, led by Luiz Felipe Scolari, is in 5th place in the table.

