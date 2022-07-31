Fernanda Lima’s husband shows rare click with the twins

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert show a rare photo of the twins and enchant

The actor and presenter Rodrigo Hilbert and his wife, also an actress and presenter Fernanda Lima, shared a beautiful family click. The famous published a rare record of his wife with their children and delighted fans.

The couple has been together for nearly 20 years. At the time both were working as models, when they met. The approach happened through a friend who was their manager.

Rodrigo and Fernanda assumed the relationship in 2002. In 2005, they separate due to a crisis they went through in their relationship. Although they were already in other relationships, they met again in the recordings of the soap opera “Pé na Jaca”. Later, the ex-couple ended up getting back together.

Celebrities are proud dads of three children. The twins João and Francisco are 13 years old. The youngest of the family, Maria Manoela, is only two years old.

It is not news that the husband of Fernanda Lima is one of the famous Brazilians that most leave internet users drooling. This Friday (29), Rodrigo shared with netizens a rare click of the twins on social networks and regretted the longing he feels for children. It turns out that the artist is participating in the recordings of the program “Tempero de Família”, shown by a cable TV channel.

In the click, the husband of Fernanda Lima exhibited a very rare record of Francisco and João, the couple’s eldest children, which enchanted the followers. In the beautiful photo, the quartet exudes beauty and a lot of sympathy in front of the camera. “When there’s a recording of ‘Tempero de Família’, I stay away from home for a while, but I’m always connected with them”, melted Rodrigo in the caption.

In addition to the beautiful photography, the presenter said that soon the new season of his program will debut. “Speaking of which, in August there is a new season!!”, he celebrated.

In the comments, the beauty of the family caught the attention of netizens who quickly left several messages of affection in the artist’s publication. “How beautiful”, praised a fan. “Beautiful family,” wrote one follower. And yet a third internet user highlighted: “Beautiful photos”.

