Fidel Ramos, Former President of the Philippines, Dies | World

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos, who ruled the Southeast Asian country from 1992 to 1998, died on Sunday (31) at the age of 94. The cause of death has not yet been released.
He was also a combatant during the Korean and Vietnam wars and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. highest office in the nation.
Ramos became a hero to many for having defected from Marcos’ government, where he led the national police, spurring the dictator’s downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his government.
Fidel Ramos in 2016 during a press conference — Photo: Romeo Ranoco/REUTERS
Ramos narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace Popular Power leader Corazon Aquino, who ousted Marcos. Although he won less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon gained 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and economic growth.
“It is with great regret that we learn of the death of former president Fidel V. Ramos,” said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for the dictator’s son, the newly elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Ferdinando Marcos Jr., son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinando Marcos, takes his vote in the country’s presidential election, May 9, 2022.
“He leaves a colorful legacy and a safe place in history for his participation in the great changes in our country, both as a military officer and as chief executive,” the statement added.
His six-year government opened the country’s economy to foreign investment through deregulation and liberalization policies.
During his tenure, the Philippine economy grew and poverty rates dropped from 39% to 31% through his Social Reform Agenda.