First cases of monkeypox confirmed in the interior of Bahia – Acorda Cidade

The first cases of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in residents of the interior of Bahia were confirmed this Saturday (30). There are two records of residents of Santo Antônio de Jesus and one of the municipality of Ilhéus. In addition to these cases, two more were confirmed in Salvador. With this, Bahia totals twelve confirmations of the disease, nine from Salvador, two from Santo Antônio de Jesus and one from Ilhéus.

Another 50 suspected cases are being investigated. There are notifications from the municipalities of Amargosa (01), Aratuípe (01), Barra (01), Cairu (01), Camaçari (02), Canarana (01), Conceição do Coité (01), Conceição do Jacuípe (01), Cruz das Almas (01), Dias d’Ávila (01), Ibicaraí (02), Itaberaba (04), Itapebi (01), Itiruçi (01), Jaguaripe (01), Lauro de Freitas (01), Nazaré (01) , Salvador (19), Santa Cruz Cabrália (04), Santo Antônio de Jesus (01), São Gonçalo dos Campos (01), São Miguel das Matas (01), Ubaíra (01) and Vitoria da Conquista (01).

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion. The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and intense asthenia. The rash begins between 1 and 3 days after the onset of fever and has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

