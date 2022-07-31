Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO for the 20th round of the Brasileirão

Flamengo thrashed Atlético-GO 4-1 tonight (30), at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, which opens the second round. The winning goals were scored by Lázaro, Marinho, Vidal (who scored for the first time with the red-black shirt) and Victor Hugo, all in the first half. Wellington Rato cashed for the Dragon.

Coach Dorival Júnior selected only reserves, with the exception of goalkeeper Santos, in the game that marked Vidal and Everton Cebolinha’s first chance as starters. The alternative team showed a lot of chemistry, had no difficulty dominating the Dragon and scored the first three goals in an interval of 11 minutes, to the delight of the more than 64 thousand fans present at the stadium.

With the expressive victory, Flamengo sleeps in fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 33 points. Atlético-GO remains in 18th, with 17, but could end the round even in the bottom, depending on the results of the games of Juventude and Fortaleza, the last two at the moment.

In the next round, Fla will play next Saturday (6), at 8:30 pm, when they visit São Paulo, in Morumbi. On the same day, but at 7pm, Atlético-GO hosts Red Bull Bragantino, at Antônio Accioly Stadium.

Before, however, the two teams return to focus on continental competitions. For the Libertadores quarter finals, Flamengo faces Corinthians, on Tuesday (2), at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. For the same phase, but in the Copa Sudamericana, Dragão will visit Nacional, in Uruguay, also on Tuesday (2), at 7:15 pm.

Flamengo live

Vidal makes the first for Fla!

In the 32nd minute of the first half, the Chilean converted a penalty suffered by Marinho and scored the third for Fla in the match. All the players went to celebrate on the edge of the lawn with the steering wheel, and the Flamengo fans celebrated in the stands. In an interview with Premiere at halftime, Vidal melted for Rubro-Negro.

Who did well: Victor Hugo

Increasingly at ease among Flamengo’s professionals, the 18-year-old midfielder had another great player performance in the red-black rout. He provided the assist for the first goal, participated in the second and scored the fourth. Kid’s game.

Who was bad: Everton Cebolinha

Starting for the first time, the striker was unable to stand out despite the immense offensive power shown by Flamengo in the match. He got stuck in Atlético-GO’s fragile marking, despite having tried a few individual shots in the second half.

game chronology

A real hit. This is how Flamengo’s performance in the first half can be defined. Lázaro opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and Marinho already extended the next minute. Shortly after, at 32, the party that the red-black fans were already having at Maracanã got even bigger with Vidal’s penalty goal, the third of the night and the Chilean’s first for the club. Victor Hugo, in another outstanding performance, made the fourth in the final minutes and completed Fla’s dance in the initial stage.

Flamengo continued with an offensive stance in the second half, but failed to increase the score. On the contrary, he saw Atlético-GO decrease with Wellington Rato, at 36.

Flamengo’s game

The harmony between players and Dorival Júnior continues to be more and more promising. Even a team full of reserves, despite names like Vidal and Everton Cebolinha on the field, had no difficulty in scoring at Maracanã. Impeccable performance by a Flamengo who grows up in the decisive moment of the season.

Atletico GO game

Jorginho’s team didn’t have the strength to hold Flamengo and show any kind of reaction after conceding three goals in an 11-minute interval, although they reached the goal of honor at the end with Wellington Rato. Not remotely remembered the team that beat Corinthians in the middle of the week. Another disastrous performance by the Dragon in the Brasileirão.

Shouts for Vidal and support for Vitinho: the crowd’s party

Flamengo fans sold out, took more than 64,000 to tonight’s match and put on a show at Maracanã. Two moments drew attention: the first after Vidal’s goal, with the song “Ih, f**, Vidal appeared!”, and the second when Vitinho entered the field in the second half. Constantly criticized, the attacker had his name shouted by those present.

Flamengo reinforcements go to Maracanã

Right-back Guillermo Varela and midfielder Erick Pulgar were at the stadium and watched the match in one of the boxes. Before, they were on the pitch during the team’s warm-up. Varela has not yet been officially announced.

Wellington Mouse does the honor

In one of the few chances they had in the match, Atlético-GO managed to score in the 36th minute of the second half, with Wellington Rato. The VAR called the referee to check the play for an alleged foul of the origin of the play, but the referee confirmed the goal.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 4 x 1 ATLÉTICO-GO

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 20th round

Date and time: July 30, 2022 (Saturday), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Auxiliaries: Jean Márcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Cândido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Public: 59,999 paying (64,040 gifts)

Income: BRL 2,470,440.25

Yellow cards: Ricardinho, Jorginho, Edson Felipe, Marlon Freitas, Léo Pereira, Jefferson and Willian Maranhão (ACG)

Red card: Luiz Fernando (ACG)

goals: Lázaro (FLA), at 21’/1ºT (1-0), Marinho (FLA), at 22’/1ºT (2-0), Vidal (FLA), at 32’/1ºT (3-0), Victor Hugo (FLA), at 49’/1st, and Wellington Rato (ACG), at 37’/2nd

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro), Diego and Vidal (Thiago Maia); Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro (Vitinho) and Marinho (Gabigol). Technician: Dorival Junior.

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Dudu, Wanderson, Edson Felipe (Klaus) and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas (Willian Maranhão), Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho (Churín); Wellington Rato, Ricardinho (Airton) and Peglow (Léo Pereira). Technician: jorginho