Flamengo has an overwhelming first half, beats Atlético-GO and enters the G4 of the Brasileirão

No scares and with an individual show. That was the victory of Flamengo 4-1 over Atlético-GO this Saturday night, opening the second round of Brazilian. All the goals of the hosts were scored in the first half. Lázaro opened the count, followed by Marinho, Arturo Vidal, from the penalty, and Victor Hugo, the name of the night in a Maracanã with more than 64 thousand people. Wellington Rato even discounted.

Flamengo thrashed Atlético-GO and climbed the Brasileirão table (Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

With the result, the Carioca Rubro-Negro is in fourth place, with 33 points, but it can still fall at the end of the round. The Goiás are in 18th, with 17 points. Flamengo now turns the key to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. On Tuesday, the match against Corinthians opens at Neo Quimica Arena, at 21:30. For the Brasileirão, the next game is against São Paulo, on Saturday, away from home. Atlético-GO faces Nacional, from Uruguay, for Sudamericana on Tuesday at 19:15.

MADE IN NEST



Flamengo’s first half started slowly, with all the plays going through Arturo Vidal, but being ineffective. The scenario changed completely at 21 minutes. Victor Hugo, formed at the base of the club, started the private show on an inspired night. After a nice individual move, he passed the mark as he wanted, invaded the area and rolled for Lázaro to open the scoring and run for the hug, making his sixth of the season..

NO ONE BREATHES



There wasn’t even time to finish celebrating. At 22, Victor Hugo received it again and handed it to Vidal to find Marinho on the left. The striker kicked left-handed from outside the area and had some help from the goalkeeper to make it 2-0. At 26, another one. Victor Hugo made a good move and found Marinho, who ended up falling after sharing with Edson. The referee went to VAR for review and awarded the penalty. Vidal went for the kick and scored his first goal with the red-black shirt, being much celebrated by teammates and fans.

MERITED

Did you think it was over? There was still time for the name of the first stage to leave his. Vidal made an excellent game, but the boy from the Nest shone. After a great launch by Ayrton Lucas, the midfielder dominated, won the marker and played over goalkeeper Ronaldo to score Flamengo’s fourth goal.

QUIET

With the score under control, Flamengo didn’t have to do much in the second half. Atlético-GO even made the last changes and tried to stay with the ball longer, but the hosts easily managed the confrontation. Meanwhile, the crowd was enjoying it. He asked for one more, did a light show, sang and encouraged.

BOOTS AND APPLAUSES



Dorival only made the first changes in the 30th minute, when Jorginho had already changed five times. The choices were Gabigol, Thiago Maia and Vitinho. While the first two were celebrated, especially the forward, the last one ended up receiving a mix of boos and applause.

DECREASE



In the final minutes, there was still time for a little confusion. In the 36th minute, Diego Ribas lost the ball on the way out and Atlético recovered. Wellington Rato was called, cleared the defender and hit to decrease. The referee went to VAR to check a possible foul at the origin of the bid, but nothing came of it. In the midst of this, Luiz Fernando, at the bank, ended up being expelled for complaint. It is worth mentioning that it was another move that the arbitration was criticized, as well as in two possible expulsions for the Dragon.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 4X1 ATLETIC-GO

Stadium: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: July 30, 2022 at 8:30 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

goals: Lázaro (21’/Q1) (1-0), Marinho (22’/Q1) (2-0), Vidal (32’/Q1) (3-0), Victor Hugo (49’/Q1) (4- 0), Wellington Rato (36’/2nd) (4-1)

Yellow cards: Ricardinho, Jorginho, Edson, Marlon Freitas, Léo Pereira, Jefferson, Willian Maranhão (ACG)

red cards: Luiz Fernando (ACG)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho (Rodinei – 36’/2ºT), Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal (Thiago Maia – 27’/2ºT) and Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro – 36’/2ºT); Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro (Vitinho – 27’/2ºT) and Marinho (Gabigol – 27’/2ºT). Technician: Dorival Junior.

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Dudu, Edson Felipe (Klaus – halftime), Wanderson and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas (Willian Maranhão – halftime), Jorginho (Churín – 18’/2ºT); Peglow (Léo Pereira – 31’/1ºT), Ricardinho (Airton – 31’/1ºT) and Wellington Rato. Technician: Jorge.