Former Cyberpunk 2077 devs work on online ninja game

Jakub Ben, Magdalena Furman and Pawel Kuleta, former devs at CD Projekt RED and known for their roles in The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, have announced the founding of a new game studio. They are already working on a debut title set in Feudal Japan, where online mechanics and a deep plot about ninjas emerge as the basis of the project.

Titled Dark Passenger, the Polish developer will release a game with many customization options. Its proposal has a cooperative system and PvP and PvE features — all in an ambitious universe designed for next-gen consoles and PC.

With no official name yet, the creation of the former Cyberpunk 2077 devs will take players to a fictional Japan where the Shogun was mysteriously murdered. As a mercenary, the protagonist must set out in search of the tormentor on an intense journey, facing acolytes of the usurper and other hunters who have the same goal in common.

According to Dark Passenger, the title will have many customization alternatives and will allow the choice of a ninja or a kunoichi. In addition, a wide variety of mechanics will be included in the game – running on arrows, climbing walls, jumping obstacles and more – alongside various weapons, such as katanas, wakizashi, kusarigama, kunai and others.

With a Ghost of Tsushima vibe, the project should heavily explore the original history of the feudal era, creating an agile and true-to-time experience. Participants in the online experience will also be able to create their own dojo to interact with other players and develop a kind of base for training and evolution.

The title is in pre-production and has been in the works for almost two years. More details will be revealed later.

