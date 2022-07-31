Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale again, get your coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

If you are looking for a complete smartphone for less than R$ 2 thousand in Brazil, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great recommendation. After all, it has support for 5G networks, a high quality screen and excellent hardware. And today, it’s on offer with a final price of BRL 1779 (BRL 1979 + BRL 200 cashback).

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5″ Super AMOLED panel with high resolution Full HD+. Another highlight is support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, which delivers greater fluidity for games and other tasks. In addition, it has IP68 protection against water and dust.

See too:

Another highlight of this model is its Snapdragon 865 chipset, capable of running any title from the Play Store with great performance. There’s also 6GB/128GB of RAM and storage, a 4,500mAh battery, and desktop mode.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem

Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem RAM: 6GB / 8GB

6GB / 8GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Drums: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging; System: Android 11 (guaranteed update to 12).

On a special offer, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great value for money in the Brazilian market. However, follow exactly the steps below to get the best price:

1 – Install the Americanas App

2 – Open the link below with App Americanas:

– Blue

– White

– Violet

🔥 In the cart use the coupon: OBA10

🔥 Cashback on AME can change at any time, stay tuned!

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group