Galvão Bueno has health status updated by his wife

Desireé Soares, wife of Galvão Bueno, updated the narrator’s state of health after undergoing spinal surgery last Friday (29). In an interview with Quem, she revealed that the procedure went smoothly and the communicator should be discharged soon.

“He is doing very well, walking. The procedure has already been carried out, Galvão is doing well, he is recovering in his room and will be discharged in the next few days”, said Desireé. Also according to her, Galvão Bueno, who will leave Globo at the end of the year, discovered the problem with his spine during routine exams carried out at the Albert Einstein hospital, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

“Galvão went for a checkup in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. After analyzing one of the routine exams, Galvão and the doctors opted for a procedure to correct a small preexisting fissure (from the time he played basketball) in the L5 and that was causing pain. He was operated on by the neurosurgeon Dr. Hallim Feres Júnior”, explained Desireé Soares.

Galvão Bueno has a new destination after leaving Globo

Galvão Bueno will leave Globo at the end of 2022 after holding the Football World Cup in Qatar. However, he has already signed a contract with a new company. This is Play 9, a social media content company in which influencer Felipe Neto is a partner.

Even the youtuber himself announced the hiring of the narrator. “Look what he did! Look what he did! Galvão Bueno is now Play9! It’s the beginning of a story that will be marked in entertainment. Starting next year, Galvão will be digital. And for those who thought it would be the end of their narrations: no way… Welcome, idol!”, wrote Felipe Neto in the statement.

“Let’s do another challenge! Toco y me voy! The beginning of a new story. It will be an honor. Thank you and a hug Felipe Neto. Haja Coração! Aguaaardem!”, replied Galvão Bueno on social media.