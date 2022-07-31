Galvão Bueno has updated health status after surgery

Desiree Soareswife of Galvão Buenoupdated the health status of the sports narrator, after he underwent spinal surgery last Friday (29).

In an interview with Quem, the businesswoman said that the husband is doing well and will soon be discharged from the hospital. “He is very well, already walking”Desiree commented. “The procedure has already been performed, Galvão is doing well, he is recovering in his room and will be discharged in the next few days”he added.

Reason for Galvão Bueno’s surgery

The famous performed the operation to correct a preexisting fissure in the L5 vertebra of the spine, which was causing pain in the narrator. The procedure took place after Galvão Bueno performed some routine exams at the Albert Einstein hospital, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

“The narrator Galvão Bueno is at the Albert Einstein hospital for a checkup in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. After analyzing one of the routine exams, Galvão and the doctors opted for a procedure to correct a small pre-existing fissure (from the time he played basketball) in the L5 that was causing pain. The procedure has already been performed, Galvão is doing well, he is recovering in his room and will be discharged in a few days”said the narrator’s staff.

