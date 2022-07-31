Galvão Bueno’s wife gives details about the narrator’s recovery after surgery

Admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, since last Thursday, due to a problem with the spine, Galvão Bueno is doing well and is recovering from the medical procedure. In an interview with ‘Revista Quem’, Desirée Soares, the narrator’s wife, gave details about his health condition. The problem had already been detected a few weeks ago, and a surgical intervention was successfully performed yesterday.

According to Desirée, the operation was a success, and the 72-year-old narrator is already walking. Galvão should be discharged in the next few days.

– Galvão went for a checkup in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. After analyzing one of the routine exams, Galvão and the doctors opted for a procedure to correct a small preexisting cleft (from the time he played basketball) in the L5 that was causing pain. He was operated on by the neurosurgeon Dr. Hallim Feres Júnior – said Desirée.

Galvão Bueno arrived at the hospital along with a team from Globo, which films the narrator’s life for a documentary on ‘Globoplay’. The narrator was hospitalized for a general check-up, but underwent surgery on his spine.

The pain even made Galvão Bueno present the ‘Bem, Amigos’, sitting in the last few weeks. Starting in October, Galvão will also undergo a procedure to prepare his voice for the World Cup at the end of the year. With more than 40 years at Globo, the narrator will cover the 12th World Cup in his career, and after the tournament, he will say goodbye to the Rio station.