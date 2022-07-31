gambler earns over $1.3 billion in the US

It is one of the biggest payouts in the history of the American lottery: a winning ticket took the biggest prize of the night, worth more than 1.33 billion dollars, organizers announced this Saturday (30).

“Mega Millions players, check your tickets! We have a winner (…) in Illinois. Stay tuned for more details!” announced the state lottery manager on his Twitter account.

“We look forward to finding out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!” Mega Millions employee Pat McDonald added in a press release.

The prize was initially estimated at $1.28 billion, but “the final amount was higher than estimated” after accounting for actual sales, Mega Millions explained.

The $1.33 billion represents what the lucky winner will earn if they agree to receive the money in 30 years.

If, instead, he chooses to collect his prize in one go, he would receive “only” $780 million – with a reduced share of taxes – according to a Mega Millions estimate.

The jackpot of this lottery has grown steadily for more than three months. In 30 draws, no one got all six numbers right, so each week more people gambled in hopes of getting rich.

The odds of winning that staggering amount were just one in nearly 303 million.

The biggest win in the game’s history was $1.58 billion. It was awarded in January 2016 by the other big American lottery, Powerball, but the prize was split between three winners.