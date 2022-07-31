Gasoline is R$0.15 cheaper from this Friday at refineries – News

THE reduction of BRL 0.15 in the average price sale of gasoline in refineries to distributors begins to take effect this Friday (29). The value of a liter goes from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71, a drop of 3.88%, which is not immediately passed on to the consumer. It is the second reduction made by Petrobras in less than a month.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, the share received by the state-owned company in the consumer price will increase from, on average, R$ 2.81 to R$ 2, 70 for every liter sold at the pump.

With the new determination, the amount charged for gasoline in the distributors will present a decrease of R$ 0.35 (8.26%) in the period of ten days. Last July 20thfuel had a 4.9% reduction in the amount charged per liter, from R$4.06 to the current R$3.86.





According to the state-owned company, the reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practices.

The company states that “it seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

However, the price of diesel remained unchanged. According to Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the liter of diesel is sold in Brazil at an average price 2% above the international market, and there could be a drop of R$ 0.10 per liter to reach parity.













Drop in pump prices







In the last week, the average value charged per liter of gasoline at stations in the country was R$ 5.89, according to the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), which corresponds to a weekly drop of 2, 96% (-R$ 0.18) and 17.39% (-R$ 1.24) within a month.

The variations that put the price of gasoline at the lowest value in 12 months occur after the reduction of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) taxes in the states. Before the law passed by Congress, each federative entity had the autonomy to determine the tax on fuel.



