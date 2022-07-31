Gasoline price plummeted in the last month: Value surprises!

The reduction of ICMS on fuels has already started to show results. Gasoline prices dropped in every state

After the reduction of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels, electricity, public transport and telecommunication services, gasoline prices dropped at the country’s gas stations.

According to a survey carried out by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis), the oil derivative showed a reduction of R$ 1.32 in one month. The percentage is 17.9%. Thus, the average price went from R$ 7.39 to R$ 6.07.

ICMS, as it is a state taxation, that is, defined by the states, before the fixing law, had high percentages. Now, the federative units to adapt to the new legislation have reduced taxes, with the maximum ceiling between 17% and 18%, which directly affects the definition of fuel prices.

The price of gasoline should continue to show low. Petrobras recently announced a reduction in the value sold to distributors.

The price of ethanol was also reduced by 11.84% in the last month. The average price of a liter of biofuel is R$ 4.52. It is important to point out that in most cases it is not worth replacing gasoline with ethanol. This is because its combustion power is lower.

Reduction in the price of gasoline in the states

All states showed a reduction in the price of a liter of gasoline. Check out.

Acre – R$ 1.34;

Alagoas – BRL 1.28;

Amapá – BRL 1.27;

Amazonas – R$ 0.86;

Bahia – R$ 1.60;

Ceará – R$ 1.32;

Federal District – R$ 1.73;

Espírito Santo – R$ 1.47;

Goiás – R$ 1.65;

Maranhao – R$ 0.76;

Mato Grosso – R$ 1.08;

Mato Grosso do Sul – R$ 1.53;

Minas Gerais – R$ 1.72;

Pará – R$ 1.36;

Paraíba – R$ 1.24;

Paraná – R$ 1.55;

Pernambuco – BRL 0.89;

Piauí – BRL 1.05;

Rio de Janeiro – R$ 1.74;

Rio Grande do Norte – R$ 1.30;

Rio Grande do Sul – R$ 1.10;

Rondônia – R$ 1.46;

Roraima – BRL 0.90;

Santa Catarina – R$ 1.33;

São Paulo – R$ 1.08;

Sergipe – BRL 1.23;

Tocantins – BRL 1.26.

Source: Brazil Contests Notice.

The biggest drop can be seen in Rio de Janeiro, where the ICMS rate was one of the highest in the country.

Composition of gasoline price

The definition of the price of gasoline is composed of the following items:

Petrobras – 36%;

ICMS – 27%;

Anhydrous Ethanol – 13%;

Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins – 10%;

Distribution and resale – 14%.

