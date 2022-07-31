Giovane admits fear of not adapting to the new position and reveals that he received help from former midfielder Danilo

Striker Giovane has been one of the highlights coming from the Corinthians base since the arrival of Vítor Pereira. Acting in a different position than he was used to, the young striker, selected on the left wing in the 1-0 victory over Botafogo, said he received help from Danilo, the Under-20 coach.

In addition to fighting for space with experienced athletes, Giovane also had to learn to play in a different way than he played at base to act under the command of Vítor Pereira. Even with the fear of not adapting, the shirt 42 said he made an effort and received help from Danilo, a former midfielder of the club and who now commands the Under-20.

“In the beginning it was difficult. As far as I was at base, it was complicated, I was kind of afraid of not knowing how to play very well in that position, but thank God I’ve been adapting. Vitor Pereira helped me a lot, Danilo himself, the Under-20 coach, has given me a lot of confidence and when a player is confident he can do anything. You have to adapt, right? The important thing is to be wearing the Corinthians shirt, to be running and bringing joy to the people”, said the young man after the game against Botafogo, which took place this Saturday.

Giovane arrived at Corinthians on loan to reinforce Timão’s Under-20 team. After standing out in the category, the athlete gained the confidence of Vítor Pereira in the starting lineup and became a frequent part of the squad. Thus, the athlete was permanently acquired by Timão.

