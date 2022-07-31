Giovanna Ewbank says children were victims of racism in Portugal | Pop & Art

Giovanna Ewbank said that her children were victims of racism at a restaurant in Costa da Caparica, Portugal, this Saturday (30). According to the actress, a woman cursed Bless and Titi, her children with Bruno Gagliasso, and a couple of Angolan tourists who were in the place.

The press office claims that Bruno Gagliasso called the police and that the woman was escorted and detained. The actors, who are on vacation in the country, say they will file a complaint against the woman at a Portuguese police station.

The actress’ publicist also sent the g1 a video made by Giovanna Ewbank herself, which shows a woman being escorted in front of the restaurant (look above).

See the full statement below:

“We communicate that the children of the couple Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso were victims of racism at the Clássico Beach Club restaurant, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal, this Saturday, July 30th, where the family spends their holidays.

A white woman, who was passing in front of the restaurant, deliberately cursed not only Títi and Bless, but also a family of Angolan tourists who were in the place – about 15 black people. The criminal asked them to leave the restaurant and return to Africa, among other absurdities uttered to children, such as “filthy blacks”.

We confirm, according to videos that are already circulating in Brazil, that Giovanna reacted and confronted the woman, while Bruno Gagliasso, her husband, called the police. The woman was escorted and arrested.

We also inform you that Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank will formally file a complaint against the racist at the Portuguese police station.

Trigo Casa de Comunicação regrets the aggressions suffered by Títi, Bless and Angolan tourists and fully supports the actions taken by Giovanna and Bruno. Racism is a crime.”