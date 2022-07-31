Gloria Perez speaks out after reading text about her and Daniella Perez: ‘You read my soul’



This week, one of the most talked about topics on social media was the final episodes released by HBO Max from the documentary series Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perezwhich tells the crime that the novelist’s daughter Gloria Perez was victim.

The writer has been keeping a low profile on social media, only making a few posts publicizing the production, however, the famous decided to speak out after reading a text published by the chronicler. Fabricio Carpinejar in the Gacho newspaper GZH.

Entitled ‘Blowing out unlit candles’the chronicle talks about the production of the streaming and some statements that were made by Gloria, such as the desire to put the heiress back in her womb when she came across the corpse in the middle of the undergrowth.

‘Gloria’s dream was to go back in time, she even asked for God, for aliens, for the most unfathomable supernatural. She was never able to bring her daughter back to the company, but courageously, she has been sharing her longing. A longing without skin, in which everything hurts’says the writer in an excerpt of the text. ‘Ah, Fabrcio… you read my soul’declared Gloria on Twitter.

Look:

Ah, Fabrcio… you read my soul — Gloria Perez (@gloriafperez) July 28, 2022

