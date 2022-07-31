Glória Pires divorces her husband after being stabbed

Actress Glória Pires was once married to Fábio Jr and faced complicated moments when the separation took place. According to Cleo, her mother was very ill after her father’s stab wound and suffered a lot.

However, she met Orlando de Morais and that way they lived happily ever after. In a chat with Quem, the singer said about the marriage with the famous and the best outcome. “Both Gloria and I are very normal. We are not examples or better than anyone else”, explained Glória Pires’ husband.

“We also make mistakes and we get it right. Marriage is a daily achievement,” she revealed. In the sequence, the famous extolled that he and the actress seek the best. “What keeps us together for so many years is that I got married to make Gloria happy and she to make me happy. We don’t have characters for each other and we trust each other a lot”, he commented, about Glória Pires.

“We humanize, knowing that we can make mistakes. We have a great desire to understand each other without plans or goals of happiness that will never be fulfilled.”, Orlando concluded. In addition, the two fulfill well what was said at the altar, which is to remain in health and in sickness.

Beyond the Illusion: Matias is tied up after having a new outbreak in hospital: “Desgraçada”

Glória Pires is married to singer Orlando de Morais

“She is very companionable and was with me all the time. She decided that she was going to stay in the ICU with me, even though it wasn’t right. She wore a mask 24 hours a day. That was very strong for me. I looked into her eyes the whole time so I wouldn’t lose consciousness. Glória Pires is the person I trust the most. I suffered a lot, but I focused a lot on the positive and seeing my kids again,” she explained.