Goals, game vision and personality: Miguelito’s first steps in Santos’ under-20 | saints

An 18-year-old Bolivian begins to emerge as a promise from the Santos base. Miguel Terceros, known as Miguelito, signed his first professional contract with Peixe this year and had the chance to act after the transfer window opened, which made it possible for the athlete to be regularized – the bond runs until April 2027.

The youngster has already played three matches with Santos’ under-20 team: against Corinthians and Athletico, for the Brasileirão in the category, and against Ferroviária, for the Paulista Championship.

O ge followed in Miguelito’s footsteps against Athletico, this Saturday, at CT Rei Pelé. Despite the Santos defeat by 3 to 2, the Bolivian was one of the highlights of Peixe. He scored the team’s two goals.

Wearing the number 11 shirt, the youngster was selected by coach Orlando Ribeiro to play on the right side of the attack. For most of the first half, he was in that lane of the field.

Unlike players who emerged in the Santos base, such as Neymar, Rodrygo and more recently Ângelo, Miguelito does not have dribbling as his biggest differential. He is a player who dominates the ball, which opponents find it difficult to disarm.

Even so, Athletico held a relay in marking shirt 11, with always individual combat, to avoid giving space to the Santos athlete.

During part of the first half, the Bolivian sought to work the ball mainly with right-back Cadu and midfielder Matheus Nunes. The trio alternated between quick passes, through balls and infiltrations to create danger. When he had the chance to receive the ball facing the marker, Miguelito bet on speed and strength to win the plays and risk crosses on the back line.

In some of these moves created by shirt 11, the ball arrived with a clear chance of scoring, but the lack of aim of Santos and the good game of the goalkeeper of Hurricane prevented the ball from entering.

Miguelito showed himself as a facilitator of plays and a player who likes to enter the area. After a tactical move, he started to play in the center of the attack, close to Ivonei and Deivid. There, he managed to leave teammates facing the goal and had the opportunity to swing the net, but the goalkeeper ended up avoiding it.

Despite enjoying entering the area, Miguelito does not usually appear to make crosses. He looks for a better positioning for the second ball, a rebound that comes at his feet for the creation of a new play or the possibility of finishing.

In the second half, the Bolivian was once again stuck on the right side, but always stepping into the area and appearing for his teammates. In one of those moments, he combined speed and skill to score the first goal. He believed in the play after Cadu lost a tackle. With the control of the ball, he advanced towards the opponents and found space to finish. He still had luck: the kick deflected the marker and deceived the opposing goalkeeper.

The young Bolivian showed personality. On several occasions, he sought to receive the ball and repeat the goal play, being vertical, fast, heading towards Athletico’s goal. However, the strong marking left little room for a better finish.

Even so, the second goal came. After Deivid was brought down inside the area, shirt 11 promptly asked for the ball and took responsibility for the kick, in which he moved the goalkeeper to reduce the disadvantage on the scoreboard.

Obviously, calm is needed. Miguelito is not yet a player ready to move up to the first team. But he showed that he has characteristics that Lisca’s team lack today, such as vision of the game and the ability to facilitate the game and create opportunities – in addition to being a player who likes to enter the area and as a surprise element to score goals. .

