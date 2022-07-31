Gretchen receives attacks again because of her fur, retaliates offenses and shoots at a follower: “Unhappy and repressed”

Gretchen is the queen of aesthetic procedures and the singer has always made it clear that when something in her body bothers her, she changes without any problem. Due to so many changes, the mother of the Tammy receives a huge amount of criticism on social networks and has never stopped rebutting the comments that come up.

This Saturday (30), the artist again received nasty comments because of the amount of hair on her body. the voice of “conga conga conga” posted photo on Instagram and some netizens noticed the fur that the Gretchen has it on her lap. The artist did not let it go and countered the offenses.

“So much hair on this woman’s body!” wrote the follower. “And that’s your business? The body isn’t yours. The fur isn’t yours. And if it’s bothering you, just don’t look. Those bothered should move,” he said. Gretchen. “It doesn’t even seem like she’s the mother of a girl. She must be very unhappy and repressed. She takes care of her life, I take care of mine”, she said.

It’s worth remembering that this isn’t the first time Gretchen’s fur has had an impact. The singer even recorded videos in which she explains the fluff. “I take hormone, I love my blond hair and people in life have choices. I’d rather have hair than have cellulitis. That’s why I have that ass you guys are jealous of. That’s why I have my legs without cellulite. So if you wanted me to speak up, here I am speaking up and saying that my fur is my charm,” she snapped.