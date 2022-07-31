‘GTA 6’: Revealed that the new game in the franchise will have four protagonists

Due to a report by Bloomberg, which allegedly revealed the first details of ‘GTA 6‘, we had a lot of excitement and news related to the franchise, like having a female protagonist and being set in a city inspired by Miami.

This time, this Friday (29), the website axios released a new report that added some information to previous reports.

According to journalist Stephen Totilo, anonymous sources linked to Rockstar Games stated that the game will have four (!) protagonists in all, in addition to being set in three different cities – and not just one. And one of them is a woman.

As noted in the @axios Gaming newsletter, a familiar source with Rockstar had told me GTA VI was at one point planned to have three cities and four protagonists. (I like the sound of @jasonschreier‘s report: one city, two protagonists, plans to expand)https://t.co/WUZoMXJ9tI pic.twitter.com/jnff46KqBP — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 29, 2022

The woman is Latina and will be one of the playable characters in the plot, which will be inspired by the real story of Bonnie and Clyde, a criminal couple from the 1930s. While the setting will be a fictional city inspired by Miami and the map will have more indoor locations. to explore in relation to other GTA titles.

However, the details stop there. And, like the other report, none of the information has been confirmed or commented on by the franchise studio. So it’s better to consider everything as a rumor for now.

‘GTA 6’ does not yet have a release date.

Enjoy watching:

Don’t forget to watch: