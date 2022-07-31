Gunfire leaves at least two dead and seven injured in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

An alleged shooting left at least two dead and seven wounded in the early hours of Sunday (31), in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense.
According to the police, witnesses said that criminals passed by in a car shooting at a group of young people who were in Praça Rio Branco, Gramacho neighborhood.
Eduarda Paula de Almeida, 15, and Caio Luiz de Souza Leme, 23, died.
The case is investigated by the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF).
The Municipal Health Department of Duque de Caxias reported that seven young people shot were admitted to the municipal hospitals Adão Pereira Nunes (HMAPN) and Dr Moacyr Rodrigues do Carmo (HMMRC).
Most of the non-fatal victims were taken to Saracuruna Hospital. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Four victims were admitted to the Adão Pereira Nunes Municipal Hospital (HMAPN)O Saracuruna Hospital:
- Matheus Felipe Silva da Rocha, 20 years old – was admitted to Hospital de Saracuruna, transferred from Hospital Municipal Dr Moacyr do Carmo (HMMRC), at 04:42, this Sunday (31). The victim was shot in the right lower limb. The direction of the unit reported that the patient underwent examinations, received medication and is under observation by the orthopedic and vascular. At 11 am this Sunday, his state of health was stable;
- William Eduardo Souza de Almeida, 20 years old – was admitted to Hospital de Saracuruna through transfer from UPA Sarapuí, at 4:57 am, this Sunday (31). The victim was shot in the arms, legs and chest. The patient underwent examinations, received medication and is under observation by orthopedics, vascular and general surgery. At 11 am this Sunday, the patient was lucid, oriented and stable;
- Daniel Lopes da Silva, 19 years old – was admitted to Hospital de Saracuruna through transfer from Hospital Municipal Dr Moacyr Rodrigues do Carmo (HMMRC), at 5:06 am this Sunday (31). The victim was shot in the right leg. The patient underwent examinations, received medication and is under observation by the orthopedic and vascular department. At 11 am this Sunday, he was lucid, oriented and stable;
- Victor da Silva, 18 years old – was admitted to Hospital de Saracuruna, through transfer from UPA Sarapuí, at 5:52 am this Sunday (31). The victim was shot in the legs. The management of the unit reported that the patient underwent tests, received medication and is under observation by orthopedics and general surgery. At 11 am this Sunday, the patient was lucid, oriented and stable.
Other wounded were taken to Moacyr do Carmo Hospital. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Three other victims were rescued in the Dr Moacyr Rodrigues do Carmo Municipal Hospital (HMMRC). The unit’s management informed that two remained hospitalized in the unit and that one died. Are they:
- Denílson Montese, 20 years old – entered the HMMRC at 2:12 am this Sunday (31), wounded by a gunshot wound to the left arm. The unit’s management informed that the patient underwent surgery and that, on Sunday morning, he was awaiting transfer to the HMAPN;
- JVMD, 17 years – entered the HMMRC at 02:57, this Sunday (31), after being shot by a graze. The patient received care and, at 11 am this Sunday, was in stable condition and under observation in the Red Room of the unit;
- Caio Luiz de Souza Leme, 23 years old – arrived at the HMMRC at 2:03 am this Sunday (31), in serious condition, hit by multiple shots. The direction of the HMMRC reported that the patient underwent a surgical procedure, but did not survive the injuries, dying at 08:57.
Another victim of the attack was rescued in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Sarapuí:
- Karina Bruna de Aguiar, 17 years old – was in the Sarapuí UPA, but was transferred to the Saracuruna Hospital. The patient was admitted to the unit at 1:57 am, this Sunday (31), with a single perforation in her right thigh and, at 11 am this Sunday, her health was stable. The direction reported that the patient was transferred to the Municipal Hospital Adão Pereira Nunes (HMAPN), at 9:37 am this Sunday.