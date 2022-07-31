Gusttavo Lima is convicted again for cell phone number in hit; know the amount of compensation

This Thursday (29), Gusttavo Lima was ordered to pay around R$48,000 to a resident of Pato Branco, Paraná. The woman sued the singer over the hit “Bloqueado”, in which she quotes his cell phone number.

The amount concerns the moral damages caused to her, who claims to have received calls from “a crowd” from fans of the artist. According to Splash, from UOL, which had access to the process, the paranaense claims that this caused “serious psychological damage in the face of the inconvenience of peace experienced“.

Previously, the woman even asked Gusttavo to stop singing the track – which was the most played on radio in the first half of this year – in her concerts. Another requirement was that her number be removed from the letter. The requests, however, were not accepted by Judge Luiz Henrique Vianna Silva.

In a note sent to the portal, the countryman’s lawyer declared that he will appeal the decision. Claudio Bessas also noted that Lima only voices the song. “As we mentioned before, it is important to point out that Gusttavo Lima is only the performer of the song ‘Bloqueado’. Composers are the people who create the work and enter a random number, without indicating who it is, let alone the area code”, commented. “Finally, we have the freedom of expression of thought enshrined in our Magna Carta (CF, art. 5º, IV)”, he pondered.

The hit was composed by Rodrigo Reis, Renno Poeta and Kinho Chefão. It is part of the album “Boteco in Boston”, released in December last year. In his chorus, Gusttavo sings: “I know I can’t call / For those who have already forgotten me / Heart promised never to relapse / Only now it’s lost, it’s without dignity / I missed you / The ones that the heart burns / xxxx-xxx3 (hidden number) / Look at me relapse again”.

This is the second time Lima has been convicted for the same song. In early June, the singer was sentenced to pay R$50,000 to a resident of São Paulo with the number. In the case file, the claimant pointed out that the artist himself had instigated his fans to call the contact in order to find out who the owner would be. “This fact generated a flurry of calls and messages.“, he declared. The miner will also appeal this decision.