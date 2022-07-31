Gusttavo Lima is convicted by phone in music

One of the most successful songs by singer Gusttavo Lima is giving rise to talk. The song was the most played on radio in the first half of 2022. However, it ended up causing some inconvenience to the artist.

The justice condemned Gusttavo Lima to pay about R$ 48 thousand in compensation for moral damages. The action came from a woman who has the same phone number mentioned in the song Bloqueado, one of the country’s main hits.

Read too:

+ Shakira can face 8 years in prison; understand!

+ Fan offers R$ 3 million for sex with a comedian: “it’s not worth it”

According to the woman, she would have had “serious psychological damage due to the inconvenience of peace experienced”. This was because the woman started to receive calls from fans of the artist, through the number that was placed in an excerpt of the chorus: “I know I can’t call / For those who already forgot me / Heart promised never to relapse / Only now lost, it’s without dignity / I missed it / Of those that the heart burns / xxxx-xxx3 / Look at me relapse again”.

The woman, a resident of Pato Branco (PR), even asked in urgent custody that the number be removed from the song and that the singer be banned from singing it in his shows, under penalty of a daily fine. The request, however, was rejected by Judge Luiz Henrique Vianna Silva.

Gustavo Lima’s position

In a note sent by the singer’s press office to Metrópoles, Gusttavo Lima’s lawyer, Cláudio Bessas, said that the artist will appeal the decision and mentioned that the artist is only the interpreter of Blocked. The music was composed by Rodrigo Reis, Renno Poeta and Kinho Chefão.