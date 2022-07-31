“Had to go to hospital…”

Juliana Paes was involved in controversy this Saturday (30). It turns out that the son of the actress’s former maid, Alberto João23 years old, went to twitter claim that the artist fired her mother after learning about the maid’s psychiatric problems. the collaborator, Adriana das Graçasworked at the global house for 11 years and Alberto claimed that Paes was not considerate of his mother.

The statement was made on video at social network, in which Juliana thanks the employee for her contribution. “The girl in the video is my mother. She dedicated herself for 11 years to the house of @julianapaes, did his best. But when he needed to check in psychiatric hospital, because of depression, was fired. O INSS gave her six months to take care of herself, but they didn’t even want to know and fired her”, he accused.

THE Who magazine got in touch with Adriana and the domestic worker stated that at times, she was concerned about dedicating herself more to the actress’ home than her own family. “I felt very sad because I couldn’t be with my children, but I understood that they only had me. So I was my children’s only source of income. I didn’t have a father. They only had me. I had to go to work and I didn’t watch any school work on Mother’s Day. This whole moment, I wasn’t there, but I was happy. I tried to comfort myself with my schoolwork. Pedro do Antonio that they came showed me“, he reported.

Juliana Paes spoke out about the charges. “The press office of actress Juliana Paes reports that the accusation made by Ms. Adriana das Graças does not proceed. Last July, the employee was actually terminated. Juliana and family were always careful and respectful with the personal issues that Adriana went through during the period and this would never be the reason for the end of the contract. Juliana kept Adriana working for years on treatment for the disease and going beyond her obligations as an employer with medical as well as financial help. The dismissal took place for other reasons and was made within the law, guaranteeing all rights to the former employee. In addition, Juliana will not comment again on the case.“, reported in response to Quem magazine.