Hats, daring passes and failures: remember Felipe Alves, new goalkeeper of São Paulo | Sao Paulo

One of the most emblematic bids, which traveled the world, took place in 2015, for the Paulista Championship. Felipe Alves received a ball inside the small area, was pressured by forward Ricardinho, from Ituano, and surprised with a hat (remember in the video below).

And the move was no accident. That’s because the following year, defending the West, Felipe Alves made more victims with his unusual dribble for a goalkeeper.

In that year’s Campeonato Brasileiro, the player didn’t feel the pressure of playing at Castelão, against Ceará, and applied a double hat when the game was still 0-0: first in Bill, then in Felipe. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Felipe Alves at São Paulo training — Photo: São Paulo FC

But it’s not just hats that Felipe Alves lives for. The goalkeeper has a vast repertoire of dribbles and ways to get rid of the marking that scare the fans.

Sometimes it works, as the videos below show…

In others, you wonder if he really wanted to do it…

But Felipe Alves’ boldness doesn’t always work. And when that happens, danger is imminent. In 2014, against São Paulo, his current club, the goalkeeper accumulated a series of failures at Morumbi.

In that year’s Campeonato Paulista, Audax visited Tricolor, which still had Rogério Ceni in the goal, and Felipe Alves was the center of attention for his attempts and mistakes. The goalkeeper had a night to forget, and his team lost 4-0. On the other hand, he received a message from his current commander:

– May he continue to have the personality he has, I’ve seen other games. Not for today, because you can’t take it as a parameter today. Everyone makes mistakes, but having the personality, the courage to make football well played on the ground, is not for everyone – said Ceni at that time.

But one thing is for sure: among so many risky moves, with successes and failures, you also need to have a little luck…

