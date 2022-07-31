‘He was caught with string, he would hang us’, says woman rescued in Rio

The woman, who was held in private prison with two children in Guaratiba, in the west of Rio, reported a routine of violence in the last 17 years. They were rescued on Thursday (28) and her husband, who is also the father of the two young men, was arrested at the scene.

In an interview with GloboNews, the woman said that the three suffered mistreatment.

He was left without food, without water and being beaten, he would tie him up. He’d get caught with wire, he’d hang us. He didn’t have a television and sometimes the music was too loud.

Rescued woman with children in Rio de Janeiro reports aggression

She also reported that the man was always aggressive, “but over the years, it got worse.”

PM Captain William, responsible for the rescue, says that the woman even reported discomfort with the sunlight, after being kept in prison for so long.

The three were in a property without decent housing conditions. According to the PM, who released photos of the place, the floor was made of cement, there was no running water, the mattresses were dirty and without sheets. The couple’s children were found tied up and, due to their serious health condition, appeared to be between 10 and 12 years old. They are 19 and 22 years old.

Mother and children were kept in private prison; situation lasted 17 years Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Police arrived at the scene following an anonymous tip. According to the Municipal Health Department, the three had severe malnutrition and dehydration. They were taken to Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital.

The children did not speak. I don’t know if because of the situation they were subjected to, if they didn’t develop, or if they were born with a disability. The woman was the one who told us that she had been in that situation for 17 years and neighbors confirmed that she was never seen on the street.

Captain of PM William, responsible for the rescue of the family

Also according to the military, the man arrested at the scene reported that he was a worker and claimed that his children had psychological problems and that, therefore, they needed to be tied up.

“He showed no remorse or regret at any time,” William said.

The victims’ husband and father, whose name was not disclosed, was booked in flagrante delicto for the crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment.

“I’ve never seen anything like it”

For 15 years in the Military Police, William said he has never seen a similar situation. He called the captain’s attention to the health status of the victims and the conditions to which they were subjected inside a house on Rua Leonel Rocha, in Guaratiba.

I’ve never seen anything like it. I have experience from other units, we have news of negative and absurd events, but nothing compared to this. At the time, we think about the family, the children, but we need to maintain emotional control.

According to him, neighbors reported that they passed food through gaps in the gate to the woman, but that she was very afraid that her husband would discover the help.

There, residents told TV Globo that the case had already been reported to the neighborhood health center and to the Guardianship Council, but that nothing was done.

Sought after, the direction of the Alkindar Soares Pereira Filho family clinic reported that it notified the suspected abuse in 2020 to the Guardianship Council of the region. The Guardianship Council said that it has been following the case for two years and that the Public Ministry and the police were called, but nothing has been done so far.

Sought, the MP said that he became aware of the facts in March 2020 and that he was informed by the Guardianship Council that the body “had taken all relevant measures, especially regarding the news of the facts to the 27th Battalion of the Military Police and the Civil Police. , even generating an occurrence record with a view to ceasing the practice of the crime of false imprisonment” and that “there was no further information in the sense that the violence had not been stopped, which is why the subsequent action of the Council is being investigated of Guardianship and the protection network”.