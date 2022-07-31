Health plan will have to pay for sex reassignment surgery

The judgment of the 11th Civil Chamber of the Minas Gerais Court of Justice decided to grant an injunction to oblige Sul América to pay for sex reassignment surgery for a transgender person.

The decision was provoked by an appeal filed by a consumer against a decision that postponed the analysis of the guardianship. In the interlocutory appeal, she maintains that there was no justification for the decision and maintains the existence of abundant probative material that would indicate that the refusal of the health plan is abusive.

When analyzing the case, the rapporteur of the matter, the judge summoned Narciso Alvarenga Monteiro de Castro, pointed out that the documentary evidence presented by the consumer, added to the fact that all the procedures for sex reassignment are foreseen in the ANS list, are sufficient to prove consumer rights.

“Finally, I note and note that, regardless of the surgical procedure for sex reassignment, it is not a conditio sine qua non In order for the appellant to be recognized as a trans woman, the adequacy of her biological sex (genitalia) to her female gender will ensure respect for fundamental rights, health and human dignity, even allowing her to suffer because she is surprised by the own body”, pointed out the magistrate.

1.0000.22.164633-4/001