Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins after starting 10th and spinning | formula 1

The rain and strong wind did not detract from the spectacle on the track of the Hungarian GP this Sunday. Max Verstappen took the win after starting in 10th place. The leader of the overall ranking advances even further with this result, as vice-leader Leclerc finished 6th after stopping three times in the box. Lewis Hamilton also went from seventh to second, making a spectacular race. Teammate George Russell started on pole position, lost two positions and finished with bronze.

Verstappen took his seventh victory of the season in 2022. The driver accelerates as leader of the rankings in search of a second title. Hamilton makes his fifth podium in a row, being second in second place. George Russell started with a firm foot on the accelerator, keeping an advantage over Sainz, but he was losing positions during the race.

Russell and Sainz made an exciting start. George even got the nose of the car back, but managed to overtake the Spaniard and hold the lead. The Briton had an advantage of 2.5 seconds on lap 3. Hamilton and Verstappen managed to climb two positions at the start. Lewis went from seventh to fifth and the RBR driver went from tenth to eighth in the first few laps.

George Russell got off to a smashing start, leading by 2.5 seconds over Sainz. The reigning Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen, showed that Saturday’s qualifying was an atypical day and managed to climb 5 positions in the first 13 laps of the race. Max is the current leader of the overall ranking and needed to score well to maintain his advantage in the dispute. Another who conquered many positions was Sérgio Perez, who went from 11th to 6th. Lewis Hamilton was left with the Dutchman on his tail, but he followed up with a great start, starting in 7th and finishing in 4th position by lap 15.

The fight between Russell and Leclerc gave some talk. The runner-up in the overall ranking reduced that lead of 2.5 seconds and managed a spectacular overtake on lap 31. The Brit had been running an impeccable race, but he couldn’t stand the pressure of the Monegasque. Soon after, Leclerc stopped three times in the box and lost important positions in the race. Ferrari made a mistake at the pit stop, making times over 4 seconds.

Max Verstappen did not start the main race in a good position. The current leader of the overall ranking finished qualifying in 10th place, but managed to advance and take the lead in the race on lap 52. Spectacular recovery from last season’s champion. The champion even rode on the track during a direct battle against Leclerc for third position.

Verstappen reaches 258 points, opening an 80-point lead over Leclerc. Perez, who is third in the rankings, ended up fifth in this Hungarian race, helping Max clear at the top. Check the ranking here.