Hybrid and electric vehicles reach 100,000 units in Brazil – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Hybrid and electric vehicles reach 100,000 units in Brazil – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios 1 Views

The number of hybrid and electric vehicles surpassed the mark of 100 thousand units in circulation in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE). In total, since 2012, there are 100,292 vehicles that run only with an electric motor, such as the Nissan Leaf, or with a combination of an electric and traditional engine, combustion, as is the case with Toyota’s Corolla.

Electric car (Photo: CHUTTERSNAP / Unsplash)

Electric car: Brazil exceeds 100 thousand vehicles (Photo: CHUTTERSNAP / Unsplash)

“These 100,000 are a great highlight and show that Brazil is on the right path, but there is still a lot left for electrification to advance”, says, in a note, Adalberto Maluf, president of ABVE. The executive defends a national electromobility policy to encourage the transition to electric vehicles.

According to data from the association, license plates for electrified vehicles in the country in 2022 reached 23,303, 31% above the first seven months of last year. In 2021, the growth in global sales of electrified vehicles over the previous year was 109%, estimates ABVE. In Brazil, electrified vehicles such as Volvo’s XC40, Audi’s E-Tron and Stellantis’ Fiat 500e are sold.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Readjustment of food and meal vouchers should accompany inflation?

Under labor law, the food stamps and food are benefits that may or may not …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved