Hybrid and electric vehicles reach 100,000 units in Brazil – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

The number of hybrid and electric vehicles surpassed the mark of 100 thousand units in circulation in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE). In total, since 2012, there are 100,292 vehicles that run only with an electric motor, such as the Nissan Leaf, or with a combination of an electric and traditional engine, combustion, as is the case with Toyota’s Corolla.

Electric car: Brazil exceeds 100 thousand vehicles (Photo: CHUTTERSNAP / Unsplash)

“These 100,000 are a great highlight and show that Brazil is on the right path, but there is still a lot left for electrification to advance”, says, in a note, Adalberto Maluf, president of ABVE. The executive defends a national electromobility policy to encourage the transition to electric vehicles.

According to data from the association, license plates for electrified vehicles in the country in 2022 reached 23,303, 31% above the first seven months of last year. In 2021, the growth in global sales of electrified vehicles over the previous year was 109%, estimates ABVE. In Brazil, electrified vehicles such as Volvo’s XC40, Audi’s E-Tron and Stellantis’ Fiat 500e are sold.

