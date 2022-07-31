‘I didn’t recognize myself’, says Mariana Goldfarb about removing fillers from the face | celebrities

Published 07/30/2022 18:47

Rio – Mariana Goldfarb revealed in an interview with Marie Claire the reason for having reversed the fillers performed on her face. The wife of Cauã Reymond said that she no longer recognized herself and evaluated the withdrawal of aesthetic procedures.

“I removed everything, every injection, and it was very good. I cried at the dermatologist, because I didn’t recognize myself. I didn’t recognize myself anymore, I looked in the mirror and thought: ‘I don’t know who it is, it’s not me’. People said : ‘It’s going to look so good if you put a little filler in here, you’ll look like a model,'” she confessed.

“Saying this to someone who has worked as a model for so long and who knows what this aesthetic demand is is difficult, especially when we are not in the right frame of mind, it is easy to get carried away. We have to be very careful with the professionals we choose to take care of our health. And it’s funny because, even after I’ve been through this, sometimes I still find myself saying ‘What if I stretched a little here’. It’s about trying to find that balance, without exaggeration. I’m not going to keep saying: ‘Don’t do anything’. If you want to do it, sparingly, anything goes,” he added.

