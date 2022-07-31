Mariana Goldfarb and Cauã Reymond form one of the best-known couples in entertainment. The two are symbols of beauty and this Saturday (30), the model opened her heart to the magazine Marie Claire about the withdrawal of facial fillers. In the interview, the presenter reported that she could not recognize herself without the liquids on her face.

“I removed everything, all injection, and it was very good. I cried in dermatologist, because he didn’t recognize me. I was no longer recognizing myself, I looked in the mirror and thought: ‘I don’t know who it is, it’s not me’. People were like, ‘It’ll look so good if you put a little filler in here, you’ll look like a model’“, said.

Mariana warns those who dream of filling: “Saying this to someone who has worked as a model for so long and who knows what this aesthetic charge It’s hard, even more when we’re not in the right frame of mind, it’s easy to get carried away. We have to be very careful with the professionals we choose to take care of our health. And it’s funny because even after I’ve been through it, sometimes I still find myself saying, ‘What if I stretched out a little here?’ It’s about trying to find that balance, without overdoing it. I’m not going to say, ‘Don’t do anything’. If you want to do it, sparingly, everything is valid.“, he declared.

“Of course, we can do things to make ourselves feel better, but as long as it’s genuinely your wish. Often, just by looking at Instagram we are so bombarded by an aesthetic that it starts to enter our head. I stopped following a lot of people and every now and then I clean it up, it improves mine a lot mental health, because the environment we live in can make us sick or heal us. If we are only looking for aesthetics, it will be more difficult to get out of the bubble. You need to know what you want to eat“, finished.