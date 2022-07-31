“I have such a good day that too much…”

the situation of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) is increasingly complicated in “wetland”. Upon returning from his trip, he discovered that he had not only lost his wife, he had probably lost it to his brother. Juma (Alanis Guillen) left the farm, and Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) also mysteriously disappeared.

To prevent a family tragedy from happening, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) decides to try to resolve the situation. However, he comes face to face with José Lucas and Juma in a very intimate moment. That’s because, when he arrives at the tapera, he finds Zé Lucas taking off his shirt for Juma to wash: “I was going to say good morning… But, as far as I can see, you’ve had a really good day…”says the farmer.

“I came after Juma… I was worried about her”, replies Zé Lucas. The farmer then tries everything to make Juma change his mind and go back to Jove, but nothing makes the jaguar girl change her mind. “He lied to me… He deceived me… And he wanted to deceive the Old Man… And that’s not forgivable!”will fire Juma.

“If you insist on that stubbornness of yours, it will cause disgrace between two brothers. And that I won’t know, forgive me!”, warns Leoncio. He asks his son to return with him to the farm before Jove appears. “You do what you have to do… I’ll wait for my brother… Here!”, replies Jose Lucas.