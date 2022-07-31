‘I will tattoo his name’

Mother of singer Lexa, Darlin Ferrattry got an autograph from Rupert Grint, who played the character Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” saga. The UK star is in Brazil this Saturday attending a convention in São Paulo.

Darlin got a few minutes with him and asked, with the help of an interpreter, for an autograph on his arm. On social media, she showed the moment that Rupert signs on her arm and told that she will get a tattoo with the autograph.

“I have no words to say what this day was like. I was very well received by the great actor Rupert Grint from the ‘Harry Potter’ films. I just adore him! I recorded this moment and it will be immortalized, because I will tattoo it on my arm, then I’ll share it with you. Now, just run to the tattoo artist, because I’m going to tattoo his name here”, she said, happy as hell. Watch the moment:

