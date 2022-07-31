In a bikini, Paula Fernandes posts beautiful photos in Ibiza

Enjoying sunny days in Ibiza, Paula Fernandes returned to social media with records of his trip. The singer starred in beautiful photos at the place and made a point of sharing the leisure time with your Instagram followers.

Wearing a leopard bikini and sunglasses, Paula Fernandes showed her body by posing in an infinity pool. In the first image, the artist appears lying down, highlighting your defined curves.

She also posed a photo in which she appears standing, in the water, by the pool while admiring the landscapes of the region. This time, she complemented the look with a hat. “Sun and calm through his eyes”wrote Paula, mentioning that the photos were taken by her boyfriend, Rony Cecconello.

“Work of art”

Facing the beautiful photos of Paula Fernandes, fans were delighted and made sure to leave the best compliments for her. There, his post has already received more than 14,000 likes.

“What a work of art”said a follower. “Beautiful and wonderful scenery”wrote a fan. “Beautiful and sensual silhouette!”commented an admirer. “What a perfection”praised a boy. “Simply charming this woman”highlighted another internet user.

