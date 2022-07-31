In a bikini, Paula Fernandes stars in beautiful photos in Ibiza: ‘Work of art’ – Celebrities



Enjoying sunny days in Ibiza, Paula Fernandes returned to social media with records of his trip. The singer starred in beautiful photos at the venue and made a point of sharing the leisure time with your Instagram followers.

Wearing a leopard bikini and sunglasses, Paula Fernandes showed her body by posing in an infinity pool. In the first image, the artist appears lying down, highlighting your defined curves.

She also posed a photo in which she appears standing in the water, beside the pool while admiring the landscapes of the region. This time, she complemented the look with a hat. ‘Sun and calm through his eyes’wrote Paula, mentioning that the photos were taken by her boyfriend, Rony Cecconello.

‘Work of art’

Faced with the beautiful photos of Paula Fernandes, fans were delighted and made a point of leaving the best compliments for her. Over there, her post has already received more than 14,000 likes.

‘What a work of art’said a follower. ‘Beautiful and wonderful landscape’wrote an f. ‘Beautiful and sensual silhouette!’commented an admirer. ‘How perfect’praised a boy. ‘This woman is simply charming’highlighted another internet user.



