In a stable scenario, Brazil records an average of 223 new deaths

For the 13th day, the moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 continues in a stable trend. This Saturday (30), the indicator stood at 223. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The index has changed -11% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, means decline, and between 15% and -15%, as today, signals stability.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to track the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The calculation considers the average number of deaths – or cases – over the last seven days.

Two regions register stability in the moving average of deaths: Central-West (-12%) and Northeast (-13%). The Southeast (-16%) and the South (-45%) are in decline, while the North is accelerating (36%).

Since yesterday, the country has recorded 162 deaths from the disease. Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Sergipe did not register deaths.

Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Tocantins did not update the data. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 678,537 lives have been lost in the country.

Today Brazil had 24,259 new known cases of covid-19. In all, there are 33,819,451 positive tests reported since March 2020.

The moving average stood at 34,387. With that, the index reached the 9th day in a downward trend, varying -40% compared to 14 days ago.

Only the North region, with stability (-13%), does not follow the national scenario. The other regions show a downward trend in the moving average of cases: Central-West (-25%), Northeast (-66%), Southeast (-43%) and South (-22%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stability (15%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data

Rio de Janeiro: stability (-2%)

North region

Amazonas: stability (15%)

Rondônia: stability (7%)

Roraima: did not update the data

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Bahia: stability (-17%)

Ceará: stability (7%)

Maranhão: did not update the data

Paraíba: did not update the data

Pernambuco: stability (-14%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (174%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data

Goiás: stability (-5%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-30%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (-9%)

Santa Catarina: did not update the data

government data

The Ministry of Health bulletin points to 173 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with a total of 678,486 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, there were 22,889 confirmed cases since yesterday, bringing the total number of infected to 33,813,587.

The federal government estimates 32,302,319 cases have recovered from the disease so far, with another 832,782 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.