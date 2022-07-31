In Fortaleza, Palmeiras defeats Ceará by 2 to 1 and remains calm in the leadership of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras started the second round of the Brazilian Championship the same way they ended the first: winning and convincing. This Saturday, Verdão defeated Ceará 2-1, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, for the 20th round, and remains calm in the isolated leadership, now with 42 points.

The alviverde goals were scored in the first half. Dudu, who hadn’t scored for more than 45 days, scored the first and Argentine José Flaco López scored the second, celebrating for the first time a goal with the Verdão shirt. In the second stage, Ceará decreased with the Colombian striker Mendoza in a penalty kick.

Once again in Brazilian football, the match was controversial with VAR. In the main one, Ceará complained a lot about an unmarked penalty by Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez in Mendoza at the end of the first half, when the home team could have a chance to decrease the score. Rio Grande do Sul referee Anderson Daronco did not score on the field and was not called by the video referee to review the play.

The focus of the two teams now goes to the first round of the quarterfinals of continental competitions. For the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras will visit Atlético-MG, on Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

Ceará, which remains in the middle zone of the Brasileirão leaderboard with 24 points, will play for the Copa Sudamericana against São Paulo, on the same day, at 19:15, at Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo.

The game – Motivated by playing at home, Ceará started the match with more offensive momentum and in five minutes took two shots from the midfielder that Weverton easily defended. Palmeiras then responded with a shot, also from outside the area, by Dudu, without danger to João Ricardo,

From the 25th minute, Abel Ferreira asked Gustavo Scarpa to play closer to Dudu on the right side and things started to improve for Palmeiras. In a short time, the ball started to stay longer at the feet of the Palmeiras and the first goal came out.

At 30 minutes, Scarpa received the ball from Dudu, cut to the right leg and kicked. João Ricardo palmed forward and, on the rebound, Dudu only had the trouble of pushing into the net. It was his first goal since June 12, when he scored the victory over Coritiba, in Curitiba.

With more tranquility, Palmeiras followed with more possession of the ball and prevented Vina and Mendoza from being able to set up Ceará’s attacking moves. And he took advantage of an oversight from Ceará to score the second goal.

In the 45th minute, midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso was injured and limping on the field when Scarpa received the ball through the middle and gave a great pass to Flaco López. The Argentine striker was alone with João Ricardo and scored the goal, his first with the Verdão shirt in just two games.

In additions, controversy in the air. Mendoza disputed the ball in the area with Gustavo Gómez and went down after being pushed. Anderson Daronco did not score and was not called by VAR, which generated protests from Ceará players.

After the break, Ceará even tried to put pressure on, but after four minutes, the plan went awry with Richardson’s expulsion.

Thus, the game was much more favorable to Palmeiras, who managed to create three good chances. In one Scarpa hit the crossbar in a kick from outside the area, in another Raphael Veiga sent a bomb and João Ricardo palmed and in the last Murilo scored, but the play was annulled for offside.

At 32 minutes, Ceará had the hope of reaction with a penalty from Danilo in Vina, which generated, this time, a lot of complaint from Palmeiras. In the kick, Mendoza kicked in the middle of the goal and reduced the alviverde advantage to 2 to 1.

The home team continued to press on, but with one less player on the field, things got difficult. In the end, Palmeiras won and managed to get revenge for the 3-2 loss at home to Ceará, in the Brasileirão debut, in April.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 1 X 2 PALM TREES

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: July 30, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA-RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (VAR-Fifa-RJ)

Income: Not available

Public: Not available

yellow cards: Bruno Pacheco, Vina and Guilherme Castilho (Ceará); Murilo, Marcos Rocha and Piquerez (Palmeiras)

Red card: Richardson (Ceará)

goals:

CEARÁ: Mendoza (penalty, at 34min of the 2nd half)

PALM TREES: Dudu (30min of the 1st half) and Flaco López (45min of the 1st half)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo (Nino Paraíba), Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco (Victor Luis); Rodrigo Lindoso (Diego Rigonato), Richardson, Lima (Guilherme Castilho) and Vina; Mendoza and Cleber (Jhon Vasquez).

Technician: Marquinhos Santos

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan); Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Menino) and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu (Breno Lopes) and Flaco López (Rafael Navarro).

Technician: Abel Ferreira

