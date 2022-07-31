In ‘Pantanal’, Zefa loses her virginity to Tadeu before marriage

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will go back on her decision to only give herself to Tadeu (José Loreto) after the wedding, in “Pantanal”. Despite the plans to go up to the virgin altar, Maria Bruaca’s ex-maid (Isabel Teixeira) will end up giving in to her boyfriend’s appeals and will have sex with him in the next chapters. Increasingly involved, Tadeu will also have a serious conversation with her. In an outburst, the worker says that José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) does not treat him as a son. As in the original telenovela, shown by the extinct TV Manchete in 1990, the two will end the story married. But the ceremony only takes place in the final stretch of production, which ends in October.

Tadeu and Zefa: he has ulterior motives with her Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure

