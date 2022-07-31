Instagram: see the latest news released by the platform | Technology

Instagram has launched, in recent weeks, another series of features for users. This time, the social network decided to focus the news on the creation of Reels (videos).

Among the new functions are Photo Remix, Dual capture – a feature that makes it possible to record with the phone’s front and rear cameras at the same time –, interactive stickers and pinning posts to the feed.

According to the Instagram press office, all features are now available in Brazil.

See the features below:

2 of 7 Instagram will make it possible to remix photos on Reels. — Photo: Disclosure Instagram will make it possible to remix photos on Reels. — Photo: Disclosure

Reels Remix will also allow you to remix photos.

Photos are the basis of Instagram, but before it was only possible to record one Reels Remix with another video. However, from now on, creators will be able to further explore their creativity and add their own touch to publications.

Remix also gained new layouts to experiment with, such as the green screen to apply whatever background the user wants and new possibilities for positioning the Reel next to, below or after the content being remixed.

To use the feature, the user must click the three dots icon on a feed image to find the “Remix this photo” option between the “Add to favorites” and “About this account” options.

3 of 7 Instagram will make it possible to capture with the two cameras of the cell phone. — Photo: Disclosure Instagram will make it possible to capture with the two cameras of the cell phone. — Photo: Disclosure

Instagram also added the dual capturea feature that makes it possible to record with the phone’s front and rear cameras at the same time, making editing and capturing easier.

This new feature gives creators the option to record content and also their reaction at the same time.

To use the function, the user must follow these steps:

After turning on the camera, tap the camera icon located on the lower left side;

Instagram will open a second window on the upper right side of the screen – you can drag this second window across the screen before starting the Reel recording. It is also possible to choose which of the two cameras, the front or the rear, will occupy the foreground of the recording;

Start recording by tapping the capture button;

To stop recording, also tap the capture button or the “Next” button at the bottom right of the screen.

4 out of 7 With the ability to make a 90-second Reel, Instagram wants to encourage more extensive content. — Photo: Reproduction With the ability to make a 90-second Reel, Instagram wants to encourage more extensive content. — Photo: Reproduction

The platform has increased the maximum time of Reels to 90 seconds.

The expansion to 60 seconds had already occurred last year. However, users asked for even more time – a measure considered necessary for the publication of more extensive content.

The extension must be chosen in the Reels editing screen.

A dotted circle with the number 15 inside it is located between the musical note icon and the “1X”.

By tapping it, the user will be able to choose the Reel duration: 15, 30, 60 or 90 seconds.

5 of 7 The first image on the left is marked with the pin symbol, showing that it is pinned. — Photo: Reproduction The first image on the left is marked with the pin symbol, showing that it is pinned. — Photo: Reproduction

With this feature, the user will be able to pin important posts in the profile view. In this way, it will be possible to highlight more relevant content.

To fix the content, the procedure is as follows:

Click on the three-dot button of the desired publication;

Search for “Pin to my profile”;

Choose up to three contents.

The content will appear on the first line and will have a white pin icon.

6 of 7 The platform hopes to increase engagement through interactive stickers. — Photo: Reproduction The platform hopes to increase engagement through interactive stickers. — Photo: Reproduction

Instagram now allows the use of interactive stickers in Reels to ensure more interaction between the content creator and the audience.

Poll stickers, quizzes, and sliding emoji bars are available.

Importing External Audio to Reels

7 out of 7 User can import external audio to Instagram. — Photo: Reproduction User can import external audio to Instagram. — Photo: Reproduction

The platform now allows the import of external sounds that can be used as a Reel track, as long as there is no copyright infringement.

In this way, the user is no longer restricted to the music and sound effects provided by Instagram itself.