Instagram will change features that were made inspired by TikTok

The recommendation focused on reels and stories was adopted to make the audience spend even more time on Instagram. The short videos with challenges and dances gained 30 seconds longer in the duration limit, attracting people’s attention. However, the algorithm was changed, ensuring that these contents were widely disseminated.

That way, everyone who uses the platform ended up getting more posts from those who didn’t follow. The design of full-screen videos and photos also raised certain doubts, preventing certain influencers from viewing. The organization of the feed, therefore, changed completely and ended up displeasing most of those who use the application as a work tool.

Instagram received criticism from major influencers who had their activities reduced

Adam Mosseri, head of the company, issued a note warning that soon improvements will be made. Mark Zuckerberg, in turn, admitted that on Facebook the tests would last up to 2 years. Based on the users’ dissatisfaction, it is not yet known for sure what changes will be made or when a new version will be officially released.

Among the celebrities who publicly complained are Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, starting a series of controversies. The backlash caused Instagram to accelerate its return to the old ways, before wanting to compare itself to Tik Tok. For now, it is not known for sure what will be changed, but on the internet, criticisms continue to be shared, because the reach of larger influencers has fallen.