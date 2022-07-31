Inter x Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Inter and Atlético-MG face each other this Sunday afternoon, starting at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, in a game valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. ge follows in Real Time, with exclusive videos (Click here to follow along).

After leaving the G-6 of the Brazilian, Inter seeks to win the direct duel with Galo to try to regain space among the first places. Colorado is 7th, with 30 points, two behind the miners, in fourth position. Next week, the focus goes to the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana.

Atlético-MG starts the return of renewed spirit. It will be the new debut of coach Cuca, hired after the resignation of Antonio “Turco” Mohamed. He needs to win to stay in the G-4 and not let Palmeiras get away. Verdão, in fact, is the opponent of the next game, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

Streaming: Globo (Rogério Correa, Henrique Fernandes and Janette Arcanjo) and Premiere (Jader Rocha, Ledio Carmona and Pedrinho).

Inter-coach: Sidnei Lobo

Mano Menezes is suspended and does not command the team on the edge of the lawn. Assistant Sidnei Lobo will have two new players at his disposal: forward Braian Romero and right-back Weverton, who have been hired in recent days. In addition to the duo, sides Bustos and Renê are back from a muscle injury. On the other hand, Rodrigo Moledo is missing due to a calf problem. The team base will be maintained.

Possible Inter team: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson Pedro Henrique and De Pena; Wanderson and German.

2 of 3 Probable Inter against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Probable Inter against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

Who is out: Rodrigo Moledo (muscle injury), Caio Vidal (sprained ankle), Alan Patrick and Taison (physical transition), Mano Menezes (suspended)

hanging: Gabriel, Kaique, De Pena, Keiller, Daniel and Mauricio

Atlético-MG – coach: Cuca

The new/old Atlético commander had five training sessions in Cidade do Galo to prepare the team. He doesn’t live with embezzlement. On the contrary, Cuca’s challenge is to find the ideal starting lineup in the face of vast options, especially in attack. Matías Zaracho must be spared. In its place, Eduardo Vargas and Ademir are the options. But Pavón and Pedrinho also work there.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello (Nathan Silva), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Vargas (Ademir), Keno and Hulk.

3 of 3 Atletico likely to face Inter — Photo: ge Atletico likely to face Inter — Photo: ge

hanging: Ademir, Everson, Junior Alonso, Mariano and Rubens