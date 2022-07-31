Is app update mandatory?

Faced with the current situation in the country and high inflation, many people are seeing their goals and dreams frozen in time. Some of them have not even started to act, but others have had to take a break from their projects because of financial instability.

They all have one thing in common: they needed money to follow through on their plans, but that has been hard to come by. Well, at least so far. This reality is about to change because Caixa is releasing credit – through CAIXA Tem – for individuals and legal entities that are MEI.

The loan amount may vary according to the type of applicant, as individuals will have a limit of up to one thousand reais while those who are MEI can borrow up to R$3 thousand.

What most caught the attention of groups that can benefit from this specific line of credit is the fact that individuals with the name negative may also have access to it.

Another rule imposed by Caixa is that both individuals and legal entities will have to use this money productively, whether to invest in equipment for the company, growth in working capital or for some important personal project.

Another condition is to take out the loan at Caixa Tem. For this to happen, the app needs to be up to date. Therefore, it is necessary that the data of the individual are also completely correct.

As mentioned, for this public, the maximum loan is one thousand reais and the minimum is R$300. These amounts can be paid in up to 24 months with interest starting at 1.95% per month. To be able to update data through the CAIXA Tem application, this is what citizens need to do:

Access the application store, install or update CAIXA Tem to the most current version;

Open the app and log in using your CPF and password;

Click on “Update your registration”;

Choose “Got it, let’s get started”;

Check the data and ensure the information is correct. Otherwise, you must correct what is necessary;

Correctly answer all questions asked by the system;

To finish the process, just follow the guidelines and also send the photos of the identification document.

After registration or update data, it’s time to ask for the loan, right? If this interests you, know that it can be requested as follows: